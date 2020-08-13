Elderly Kupwara man injured in cross LoC shelling succumbs at SKIMS

Kupwara: A 55-year-old man from Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district died on Thursday a week after he was injured in cross-LoC shelling.

Official sources said that the man, Mohammad Yaqoob Mir (55) son of Barkatullah Mir of Kachatiya Baghbeela Tanghdar succumbed to the injuries at SKIMS Soura here early morning. Mir had suffered forehead splinter injury, they said.

Mir along with two other persons were referred to the tertiary care hospital from Kupwara after getting critically injured as India and Pakistan troops exchanged fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Kupwara district on August 6. On the same day, Mohammad Arif from Shamspora, succumbed to the injuries. In all six civilians, one of them a woman, were injured and three of the critically wounded were shifted to SKIMS for the advanced treatment, they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print