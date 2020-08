Pulwama: A soldier was killed in a gunfight with militants in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama during wee hours of Wednesday.

An official said that one among two soldiers who received bullet injuries during exchange of fire at around 2:30 am at Kamrazipora succumbed to his injuries while the other is stable.

The slain soldier has been identified as Jagjit Singh.

The official said the search operation is underway in the area to nab the militants.(KNO)

