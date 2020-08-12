Director Horticulture Kashmir reviews functioning of the department

SRINAGAR: Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today reviewed the functioning of department here.
The meeting discussed progress of developmental activities and advisory, guidance provided to fruit growers vis-à-vis spray schedule and pesticides that are to be used to contain different types of disease.
All the concerned district heads and field functionaries were instructed to provide necessary advisory and guidance to the fruit growers during this dry spell.
The Director said that the fruit growers shall be provided proper guidance to irrigate their orchards, wherever required, and apprised about proper timing for spray in their orchards during this hot weather conditions so as to harvest quality fruit with higher returns.
Instructions were conveyed to speed up the developmental works in the field while keeping close liaison with the growers.
He said awareness programmes shall be conducted at village level while strictly following the SOPs for management of COVID-19 Pandemic.
Among others, Deputy Director Horticulture, Assistant Director Horticulture, Chief Horticulture officers, Farm Manager ACHD Rajbagh and Zainapora, Manager Cum Chemists all other subordinate officers of the valley attended the meeting.
