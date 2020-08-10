Rebel Cong leader Sachin PIlot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough.

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi’s residence and a “positive outcome” was expected.

Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot’s sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

