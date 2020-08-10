COVID-19 toll nears 450 mark in Kashmir as 4 more patients succumb

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Monday recorded four more COVID-19 related deaths taking the J&K toll to 480.

The latest victims comprise a 47-year-old man from Rainawari, a 45-year-old man from Palpora, Srinagar, a 55-year-old man from Arampora, Ganderbal and a 65-year-old woman from Budgam.

The 45-year-old man from Srinagar and the 55-year-old from Budgam were admitted at SKIMS on July 21 and August 6 respectively and both died this morning after contracting COVID-19, an official at SKIMS said.

At SMHS, an official said that the 47-year-old man from Rainawari Srinagar who was admitted with bilateral pneumonia on August 1,died late night on Sunday.

He added that a 65-year-old woman from Budgam who was admitted on 23 July with bilateral pneumonia died on Monday morning.

With four more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached to 480 including 445 from Kashmir division and 35 from Jammu division. (KNO)

