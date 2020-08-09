Only in J&K can this happen: TA given for not travelling

‘Irrespective of actual movement’, Durbar Move employees to get `25,000 ‘special TA’
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced a one-time “special move TA” (Transport Allowance) of Rs 25,000 in favour of each employee associated with the Darbar Move.
The special allowance will be released to all the employees “irrespective of the actual movement” of the employee.
“Hon. LG approves grant of special move TA of Rs.25,000 to all move employees irrespective of actual movement as a special case this year, “ Rohit Kansal, the government’s official spokesperson, tweeted.
In April this year, the J&K government directed the employees who had to move from winter capital Jammu to summer capital Srinagar as part of the traditional ‘Durbar Move’ to function on “as is where is basis” in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The J&K capital shifts back to Jammu in the first week of November. If the Covid situation does not allow the employees in Jammu to come to Srinagar by then, they would remain in Jammu but still get the Rs 25,000 special TA without any expenses incurred on travelling to Srinagar.