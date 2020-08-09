Covid continues to kill: 10 more succumb

Of 463 new cases in J&K, 178 from Srinagar alone

Srinagar: Ten more patients lost their battle for life to the Covid-19 illness, taking the overall death toll to 459, as per the official figures, in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, 463 new cases of Covid patients were reported on Saturday including 46 travellers, taking the total number of positive cases to 24,390 in Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, 18,908 cases are from Kashmir while 5,482 are from Jammu division.

This surge in numbers is being reported when the administration has imposed a lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Except for three days during Eid, the lockdown remains imposed for two weeks now. However, there is no fall in numbers, neither in deaths nor in positive cases.

On Saturday, 382 new cases were reported in Kashmir and 81 in Jammu division. The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 7,264 including 5,508 from Kashmir division and 1,756 from Jammu division, taking the recovery rate to 68.33 percent.

A district-wise break-up shows that 178 of the new cases were reported from Srinagar, 20 from Baramulla, 38 from Pulwama, 1 from Kulgam, 6 from Shopian, 23 from Anantnag, 61 from Budgam, 21 from Kupwara, 10 from Bandipora and 24 from Ganderbal in Kashmir division while as 81 from Jammu division include 40 from Jammu, 15 from Kuthua, 2 from Rajouri, 1 from Udhampur, 7 from Samba, 12 from Poonch and 4 from Kishtwar.

As per the daily information bulletin, 388,741 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 42,012 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides 7,264 persons being in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 291,702 persons have completed surveillance period and 47,304 persons are under home surveillance. So far, results of 706,780 samples have been reported.

Out of the 706,780 samples tested, 682,390 came negative and 24,390 tested positive.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print