Wife kills self after husband’s death in Baramulla village

Baramulla: In a tragic incident in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla a woman committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance after her husband’s death on Saturday.

An official said that a 50-year-old man identified as Aulad Ali Shah son of Mang Shah hailing from Uri was admitted to Government Medical College Baramulla and died this morning of cardiac arrest.

The official said that Ali was working in J&K Grameen Bank and soon after his body reached his home for last rites his wife couldn’t bear her husband’s death. “She committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance in Sadipora village of Uri,” he said.

A police official said that after completing the legal formalities the body will be handed over to legal heirs under proper protocol and other COVID-19 related guidelines. (KNO)

