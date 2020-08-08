LeT module busted in Jammu, 6 arrested: Police

Jammu: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a finance network of Lashkar Toiba by arresting 6 people in Jammu district.

A senior police officer said that on 19 July, a team of SOG Jammu apprehended one Mubashir Farooq Batt son of Farooq Ahmed Batt resident of Sazan, Doda with consignment of 1.5 Lac Indian currency concealed in a tiffin box.

Five more residents of Doda district namely Toqeer Ahmad Batt son of Ghulam Qadir Batt resident of Sazan, Asif Batt son Mohammad Ayoub Bhatt, Khalid Latief Batt resident of Kotal, Gazi Iqbal son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Kotal, and Tariq Hussain Mir son of Shamas Din resident of Tanta have been arrested and have “admitted their involvement in the case”, the police officer said.

He said the accused were in contact with Pakistani handler namely Haroon alias Khubaib (Mohammad Amin Batt son if Dawood Batt resident of Kathawa, Thathri) who has been a District Commander of LeT in Doda and crossed over to Pakistan in 2006.

The police officer said the accused were “tasked to dentify gullible youth for recruitment in terror ranks, providing logistics support and strengthening LeT cadre in the region, sharing information about presence of security forces and their important locations to Pak handlers”.

The police officer further said that during questioning of the arrested Doda residents, it has surfaced that they received money amounting to Rs 12,19,704 “through different means on different occasions as part of this module”.

He said they were also instrumental in recruiting one Abid Ahmed Bhat son of Waliya Bhat resident of Sazan, Doda, a slain LeT militant and another Jamal Din, another Doda resident, who has surrendered now.

The police officer further said that one Mohammad Irfan Khan son of Tariq Hussain resident of Bijarni, Doda a tempo driver has confessed that in the month of July, he along with two associates namely Gazi Iqbal, one of the six arrested and Amir Batt son of Ghulam Qadir Batt resident of Sazan, Doda “hoisted Pakistani flag at Lal Draman area as they were tasked by Haroon to do so”.

He said that on 5 August on the disclosure of Tariq Hussain Mir son of Shamas Din resident of Tanta, Doda, SOG Jammu recovered three more tiffin boxes from his house having Indian currency worth Rs 40,700 which he received as consignment on different occasions from Pak handlers as part of this module.

Also, involvement of four accused from Kashmir has surfaced in the case, the police officer said adding the module has its links in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab as well.

Further investigation into the case is going on, the police officer said.(GNS)

