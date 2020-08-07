Naib Tehsildar among 10 more Covid-19 deaths, toll 436

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported ten deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday taking the toll of victims to 436.

According to officials, three deceased persons were from Srinagar and Pulwama, two from Jammu, and one each from Shopian and Rajouri.

The patients who died in Kashmir division include a 58-year-old woman from Gusoo Pulwama, a 40-year-old man from Sadipora Pulwama, a 58-year-old man from Chattabal Srinagar, an 82-year-old man from Nowgam Srinagar, an 80-year-old man from Malabagh Srinagar, a 57-year-old man from Moolu Danderpora Shopian, a 60-year-old man from Pampora Pulwama.

A health official said, one of the deceased persons from Kashmir is a senior Revenue Officer posted as Naib Tehsildar in Shopian district. He said the officer breathed his last on Wednesday evening.

Three other deceased persons belong to Jammu division.

As per health officials, most of the latest Covid-19 victims were having co-morbidities and were diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Two of the deceased were tested for Covid-19 after death as they were not admitted in any hospital.

Two deaths each were reported from SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital while one Covid-19 patient died at CD Hospital.

So far 436 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 402 in Kashmir and 34 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 144 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (73), Budgam (33), Kulgam (29), Anantnag (28), Pulwama (27), Shopian (24), Jammu (23), Kupwara (21), Bandipora (16), Ganderbal (7), Rajouri (3), two each in Doda and Udhampur, one each in Ramban, Poonch and Kathua.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 499 Covid-19 cases including ninety-one travellers, taking the overall count to 23,454.

Among them, 73 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 426 from Kashmir Valley.

As per the media bulletin, Srinagar reported 113, Baramulla 44, Pulwama 9, Kulgam 18, Shopian 8, Anantnag 73, Budgam 52, Kupwara 17, Bandipora 49, Ganderbal 41, Jammu 51, Rajouri 5, Ramban 1, Kathua 6, Udhampur 2, Samba 5, Poonch 1 and Kishtwar 2.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 5699 cases followed by Baramulla with 2041, Pulwama 1743, Kulgam 1572, Shopian 1500, Anantnag 1490, Budgam 1438, Kupwara 1181, Bandipora 914, and Ganderbal 603.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1412 cases, Rajouri 751, Ramban 575, Kathua 565, Udhampur 595, Samba 467, Doda 299, Poonch 252, Reasi 198 and Kishtwar 159. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 22955—17755 in Kashmir and 5200 in Jammu.

