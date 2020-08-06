Pampore mishap: Accused arrested, police asks ‘general people’ to record statements

Pampore: Police in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has urged “eyewitnesses” to record their statements regarding a road mishap in which two teenage girls were killed and another injured even as the accused has already been arrested.

The incident took on Tuesday near Tulbagh area of Pampore in which two teenage girls Nazila Jan, daughter of Mohammad Rafiq Bhat resident of Tulbagh Pampore and Tabin Nazir daughter of Nazir Ahmad Pandit resident of Namblabal Pampore were killed and another girl Natika daughter of Mohammad Rafiq Bhat was seriously injured.

Preliminary investigations by police have revealed that driver of an Alto car was driving rashly and hit the trio pedestrians.

The driver of the car was arrested and a case was registered at Police Station Pampore.

SDPO Pampore, Imtiyaz Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that they will be recording statements of eyewitnesses in this case.

Imtiyaz asked “general people who have any information regarding the case” to record their statement in Police Station Pampore.

