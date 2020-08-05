Tri-colour hoisted at BJP’s Sgr headquarters to mark a year of Article 370 abrogation

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit today celeberated the one year of Article 370 roll back and creation of two Union Territories, at the party headquarters in Srinagar where tri colour was hoisted in presence of senior party leaders that include Altaf Thakur, Dr Darakasha Andarabi Ali Muhammad Dar, Arif Raja, Ashok Bhat and many others. The BJP leaders also showered flowered petals at each other to mark the occasion. Speaking on the occasion BJP JK spokesman Altaf Thakur sais today the dream of BJP founder Dr Shama Prasad Mukherji stands fulfilled as there is only Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Samidhaan.