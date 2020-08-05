559 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K, recoveries cross 15000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported new 559 COVID-19 infections taking the total infections in the region to 22955.
Death toll related to the disease rose to 426, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
While 469 cases were detected within J&K, the remaining 90 cases were detected from amongst the travelers into the region.
As per government data, there are 7285 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 15244 patients have recovered from the disease.
