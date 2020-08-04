Unidentified male body recovered from Nallah Sindh in Ganderbal

Srinagar: An unidentified male body was recovered from Nallah Sindh in Sumbal Balla Gund in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday morning.

The body was seen floating by local residents in the stream, an official said.

He said police team reached the spot and retrieved the body adding the identity of the body is being ascertained.

The official informed that the body has been kept at a local mortuary for now even as a case under relevant sections of law has been also registered and further investigation is going on. (KNO)

