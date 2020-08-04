Religious places and places of worship to reopen from August 16: J&K govt spokesperson

Srinagar: Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday allowed religious places and places of worship to reopen from August 16.
J&K government’s official spokesperson, Rohit Kansal confirmed the development on twitter this evening adding that “religious processions and large gatherings” shall remain “strictly prohibited”.
