With 490 new cases, Covid tally crosses 20,000 mark in J&K

Senior KAS officer, police sub-inspector among 12 fresh victims

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported twelve deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday taking the total number of victims to 377 in the region.

According to officials, the latest victims include a senior KAS officer and a police Sub-Inspector.

They said four of the deceased persons were from Srinagar, two from Pulwama, one each from Budgam and Kupwara and a 56-year-old man from Jammu’s Shakti Nagar.

The patients who died today include a 70-year-old man from Dragmulla Kupwara, a 54-year-old woman from Pampore Pulwama, a 52-year-old Police Sub-Inspector from Khanda Budgam, a 62-year-old man from Qamarwari Srinagar, a 75-year-old man from Panzinara Srinagar, a 57-year-old woman from Rainawari Srinagar, a 56-year-old man from Shakti Nagar Jammu, a 75-year-old man from Arigam Tral, a 55-year-old woman from Fatah Kadal Srinagar and a senior Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Bemina, Dr Shifa Deva told Kashmir Reader that the senior KAS officer Tasaduq Jeelani who was admitted in the hospital almost 12 days before died due to COVID infection on Friday.

She said that the officer was admitted to the hospital on July 14 and died due to cardiopulmonary arrest on Friday evening.

“He was suffering multiple ailments including diabetes and breathed his last around 7 pm,” she said.

Jeelani was presently posted as Special Secretary Social Welfare department.

Regarding the Police Sub-Inspector from Khanda Budgam, a health official said that he died at CD hospital on Friday at around 3:55 am.

Presently posted in Police Station Awantipora, the SI was admitted to the hospital a day before with complaints of breathlessness, fever and respiratory distress.

“He was referred from DH Pulwama on Thursday,” the official said.

Another victim from Pulwama was a woman from Pampore, who passed away at SKIMS Bemina.

She was referred from Sub District Hospital Pampore on July 29, a day after she tested positive for the virus, said a doctor at SKIMS Bemina.

He said the patient was a case of ARDS with Diabetic ketoacidosis with Sepsis.

“She was put on ventilator and had cardiopulmonary arrest after which she was declared dead at around 10.45 am,” the doctor said.

Officials said four COVID deaths took place at SKIMS Soura and the deceased include an 82-year-old from Lal Bazar, a 75-year-old from Panzinara, a 62-year-old from Qamarwari and a 57-year-old from Rainawari.

A health department official told Kashmir Reader that the Jammu resident who died today was brought dead to the hospital.

“The man had high fever for the last 8 days and respiratory distress since Thursday night. He collapsed at his home. His Covid-19 sample returned positive later,” he said.

So far 377 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 349 in Kashmir and 27 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 120 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (68), Kulgam (28), Budgam (27), Anantnag (24), Shopian (23), Pulwama (20), Kupwara (20), Jammu (19), Bandipora (13), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban , Poonch, Udhampur and Kathua

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 490 new coronavirus cases, including 64 travellers, taking the overall to 20, 359 in J&K. Among them, 143 were reported from Jammu and 347 from Kashmir.

