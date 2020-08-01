Mehbooba’s detention extended by 3 months

Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will be detained under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) for three more months, the J&K Home Department ordered on Friday.
Principal Secretary Home, J&K, issued the order which reads that Muftii’s detention under PSA has been extended on the recommendation of law enforcement agencies.
“The government hereby directs that the period of detention of Mehbooba Mufti be extended for a period of three months and she may be lodged in subsidiary jail Fairview Gupkar road Srinagar,” the order reads.
