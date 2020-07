Srinagar: Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Ahmad Lone has been released from home detention of almost a year on Friday afternoon.

Taking on to the twitter Lone wrote, “Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon”.(GNS)

