Prepare for home quarantine of patients, contacts: Div Com to DCs

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole chaired a weekly Covid-19 review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners, Health Officers and others concerned on Wednesday.

Taking a review of preparations, the Div Com asked DCs and health officers to gear for effective home isolation of asymptomatic patients and home quarantine of their contacts.

He said that the new home isolation protocol shall throw new challenges to the administration and instructed all concerned to put in place necessary mechanisms.

He emphasised on proper monitoring of patients who will be home isolated, including regular thermal check-ups.

He directed that notices be placed outside the home of such patients for public information.

DCs were directed to strengthen the control rooms besides filling gaps of required infrastructure and manpower.

The Div Com said that Covid awareness kits should be provided to the Panchayats.

Directions were given on creating separate testing facility for security forces with separate quota to unburden the daily civilian load.

The Div Com also instructed to ensure timely reports of pending samples at all testing labs.

He asked DCs to raise the sample collection and their testing accordingly.

He also took stock of availability of medicines, oxygen cylinders, availability of beds and other related facilities in all districts.

Stressing on coordinated efforts, the Div Com called for decongestion of the four tertiary-care hospitals in Srinagar and reverse referral of patients to districts for effective containment of Covid-19 infection.

The district health officers were instructed to check bed availability before patient referral to Srinagar.

He stressed on daily updating of discharged patients from all districts and proper functioning of dedicated Covid-19 ambulances in all districts.

Various issues including maintaining of plasma bank, contact details of recovered patients, etc, were also discussed in the meeting.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Principal GMC, Director Health Services Kashmir, ADC Srikant Balasaheb Suse, Administrator Associated Hospital Srinagar, SP Headquarter, Incharge Covid Control Room, Divisional Nodal Officer ISM Covid-19 Kashmir.

Director SKIMS Soura, DCs and SSPs of all districts, MD NHM, Principal SKIMS Hospital Bemina attended the meeting through video conferencing.

-Information Department

