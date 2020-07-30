NIA raids Awantipora truck driver’s house in narco-militancy case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried raids at Awantipora residence of a man arrested in April this year in a narco-militancy case.

Official sourves said that a team of NIA carried the raids in Khandaypora area Awantipora in Pulwama district and searched the house of the man, Hilal Ahmad Wagay, a truck driver.

Wagay was claimed to have been arrested with Rs 29 lakh cash, by Punjab Police in Amritsar in April this year. The case was taken over by the NIA later.

Subsequently, NIA claimed links between Wagay and Ranjit Singh, a notorious narco-militant, who was arrested from Sirsa area of Haryana in May this year.

The NIA had registered a case in June last year and filed the first charge sheet against 15 people, including Singh, and four companies, in December the same year.

The NIA spokesman had said in the statement that an investigation into a drug case had led to the fact that Pakistan-based militant organisations were using narcotic trade to generate funds for militant activities in India.

The proceeds of narcotic trade are transferred to Kashmir through couriers and hawala channel for militancy purposes, it had said. (GNS)

