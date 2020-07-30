Mian Qayoom will be released at once, JK admin tells SC

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has decided to release forthwith Kashmir High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom, detained under the J-K Public Safety Act, with certain conditions.

It told the top court that Qayoom would be released with the conditions that he would not visit Kashmir till August 7, the day his current detention is coming to an end, and would not issue any statements.

Qayoom was detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose took the statements of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the J-K administration, on record and ordered his release with certain conditions.

Mehta said the administration has decided to release Qayoom, nine days ahead of his current detention coming to an end on August 7, but he will have to remain in Delhi till then.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Qayoom, suggested that it would be better if he is released on Thursday at the time when his family members are there to receive him.

Mehta agreed to the submission.

On July 27, the UT administration has told the top court that it will not extend the current detention of high court bar leader beyond August 7.

The top court had then asked J-K administration to apprise it by July 29 as to why Qayoom cannot be released on bail till August 7, the day his current detention period expires with certain conditions.

We can release him on bail with some conditions like he would not visit Jammu and Kashmir and he will not make any statements, the top court had said.

On July 23, the J-K administration has informed the top court that the issue of Qayoom’s detention was under consideration and a decision will soon be taken in the matter.

It had said that the court need not go into the merit of the case as the competent authority will soon decide it and sought some time to take instructions on the issue.

On July 15, the top court had asked the J-K administration to explain the basis for detaining Qayoom who has challenged his detention under the (PSA) since August 7 last year.

The top court had asked it to take into consideration various aspects including Qayoom’s age, expiry of detention period and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 26, the top court had issued notice to the J-K administration and sought its reply on Qayoom’s plea challenging his detention order.

Qayoom had also sought a direction to shift him from Tihar jail here to central jail in Srinagar on medical ground.

—PTI

