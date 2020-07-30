15 more Covid-19 deaths, toll 348 in J&K

540 more test positive, caseload crosses 19,000 mark

SrinagarP: Jammu and Kashmir reported fifteen deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths in the region to 348.

The latest Covid-19 victims include a 52-year-old woman from Budgam and a 75-year-old man from Wazirbagh Srinagar. Both died at SMHS Hospital and had comorbidities including Community-Acquired Pneumonia, said a senior doctor.

He said the Budgam resident was admitted on July 23 while as the Srinagar resident on July 27.

Earlier, a 65-year-old woman from Mattan Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura this morning. As per a senior doctor at the hospital, she was suffering from pneumonia and hypertension among other ailments.

Her death was the second fatality in less than twelve hours in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district after a 50-year-old man from Katsoo Pahalgam died at SMHS Hospital here.

He was also suffering from many underlying ailments including Bilateral Pneumonia on July 27 and died on the same day. His test returned positive later, officials said.

Also, a 62-year-old man from Zainakadal Srinagar with bilateral pneumonia died, two days after admission.

In Jammu division, a 79-year-old man from Talab Tillo who was admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital on July 27 after testing COVID-19 positive, and referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu the other day, passed away. “He was put on the ventilator and died last night,” a senior doctor said.

Meanwhile, 540 new coronavirus cases have been reported in J&K which has raised the total cases in the region to 19,419 including 11,322 recoveries.

On Wednesday, Kashmir division reported 389 new cases while Jammu division recorded 151 new cases. Moreover, 437 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged including 367 from Kashmir and 70 from Jammu.

So far 323 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 25 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 103 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (67), Kulgam (27), Budgam (25), Anantnag (24), 20 each in Shopian and Kupwara, Pulwama (19), Jammu (16), Bandipora (12), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Ramban.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print