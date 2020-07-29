Twelve more die of Covid, toll 333

489 new cases; 4 Srinagar residents among the deceased

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported twelve deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths in the region to 333.

The latest Covid-19 victims include four Srinagar residents: a 70-year-old man from Nishat, a 60-year-old man from Hawal, a 62-year-old man from Batmaloo, and a 60-year-old man from Rajouri Kadal.

The other victims belonged to Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam and Ramban districts.

According to officials, only four of the Covid deaths reported on Tuesday took place on Tuesday. They said that eight patients either died a day before or earlier, including a resident of Lolab Kupwara who died on July 23 “during home quarantine”.

Eight of the deaths reported on Tuesday took place at SKIMS Hospital. All the deceased had underlying ailments and bilateral pneumonia, officials said.

Of the 333 Covid-19 victims in J&K, 309 are from Kashmir division and 24 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 489 new coronavirus cases were reported in J&K on Tuesday, which has raised the number of total cases in the region to 18,879, including 10,885 recoveries.

On Tuesday, Kashmir division reported 355 new cases while Jammu division reported 134 new cases. The region reported 483 recoveries as well (437 in Kashmir and 46 in Jammu).

Srinagar district with 98 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (64), Kulgam (27), Budgam (24), Anantnag (21), 20 each in Shopian and Kupwara, Pulwama (19), Jammu (15), Bandipora (10), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Ramban districts.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print