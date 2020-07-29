Trio arrested in Bandipora for helping militants with logistics

Bandipora: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three militant associates in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
As per a police statement, the trio identified as Abrar Gulzar, resident of Bagh Bandipora, Mohammad Waqar of Chittay Banday
and Muneer Ahmad Sheikh of Quil Muqam Bandipora wereThe three were arrested after investigation found them being involved in “various subversive activities besides providing logistic support and assistance to militants operating in district Bandipora”.
As per the statement, “incriminating material” has been recovered from the trio’s possession and further investigation of the case is going on.