As Omar overlooks Article 370 restoration, Ruhullah resigns as NC Chief Spokesperson

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and former MLA Budgam constituency, Ruhullah Mehdi has resigned as the party’s Chief Spokesperson.
Mehdi made the announcement on twitter Tuesday afternoon.
“I have sent across my resignation from the post of Chief Spokesperson of @JKNC_ . From here on none of my statements should be considered as such,” he wrote on the social media platform.
Mehdi’s resignation from the post comes on the heels of his differences with NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah over party’s stand regarding abrogation of Article 370 by the government of India last year.
In a write-up to a national daily, Omar stopped short of demanding restoration of J&K’s special status is Article 370 and instead demanded grant of statehood to the newly formed union territory.
But Mehdi told another national daily that what happened on August 5 last year was “beyond statehood and statehood should be the last demand”.
