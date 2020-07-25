Militant killed, soldier injured in ongoing Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Ranbirgarh area in outskirts of Srinagar district.

The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained as per Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

An army soldier was also injured in leg in the encounter and has been shifted to 92 Base hospital for further treatment.

The gunfight began early morning on Saturday after Police and army’s 29RR launched a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh on a specific information about the presence of militants. (GNS)

