Srinager: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Ranbirgarh Panzinara area in Srinagar outskirts on Saturday morning.

An official said the encounter was triggered after Army’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF launched a search operation in the area after specific inputs about presence of militants there.

The heavy firing was going on from both sides when this report was being filed. However, there was no immediate report of any causality on either side. (KNO)

