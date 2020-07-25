5 new GMCs to have Corona testing labs soon

SRINAGAR: Purchase Orders for Machinery/ Equipment for 5 additional COVID testing labs in new Govt Medical Colleges (GMCs) have been placed with the JKMSCL and these labs are likely to be made functional in the next two weeks.

Furthermore, to strengthen COVID testing in the existing labs, JKMSCL has provided 6,04,000 Viral Transport Media (VTM) Kits, 1,90,700 RT-PCR Kits, 1,60,000 RNA Extraction Kits, and 25,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits.

Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), a fully owned company of J&K Government, is leading the fight against Covid 19 pandemic by providing uninterrupted key medical supplies in the form of equipment, safety material and medicines.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 panndemic, the corporation has provided 6566 Oxygen Cylinders (B type and D type) including 2673 for Jammu Division and 3893 for Kashmir Division.

Besides, 2,800 Oxygen Concentrators have also been provided (970 in Jammu and 1830 in Kashmir Division) to increase the oxygen supported beds in the Covid Healthcare Facilities in Jammu & Kashmir. In addition, 327 ventilators have been provided, 151 in Jammu Division and 176 in Kashmir Division.

The installation of the ventilators is under progress and additional 400 ventilators are expected from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under Prime Minister Cares fund very shortly.

Around 2600 finger-tip pulse oximeters, 3000 Non-contact thermometers, 776 patient Monitors, 126 ECG Units, 805 Fowler & Semi Fowler beds, 840 bedside lockers, 1200 Saline Stands etc. have also been provided.

To ensure the safety of Health care professionals, around 3.30 Lakh PPE kits, 3.90 Lakh N95 Masks, 37.00 Lakh Triple Layer Masks, 65,000 Sanitizers etc have been made available for use in various health institutions of J&K and sufficient stocks are being maintained to overcome any unforeseen event.

For treatment of very serious patients, JKMSCL has placed a Purchase order for Inj. Ramdesivir 1020 vials and supplies are expected shortly.

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, while appreciating the team work at JKMSCL, informed that the supplies have been arranged despite complete lockdown in/outside the country and thanked all people involved in UT/Central Govt., who supported the transportation of supplies for management of COVID-19 patients.

— Information Department

