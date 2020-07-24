SMC’s main office at Karan Nagar closed for 3 days

Srinagar: After four employees testing positive for Covid-19, authorities at Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday closed the central office at Karan Nagar for the next three days.

As per officials at SMC, four employees from Information Technology and Enforcement sections were detected Covid-19 positive, following which it was decided to close the main office.

“We have adhered to the Standard Procedure Operations (SOPs) and have decided to close the officials for the next three days. The process of decontamination and sanitation is being carried out at the Lal Chowk office,” the official said.

SMC Commissioner Gazanafar Ali told Kashmir Reader that four employees were detected positive on Wednesday.

“Main office at Karan Nagar would remain closed for 3 days as per the standard SOPs. The process of decontamination and sanitation would be carried out from ward number 2 at Lal Chowk,” he said.

“The operations at the main office would be likely resumed on Monday,” the Commissioner said, adding that proper procedures have been followed by the corporation.

In view of the spike in Covid-19 positive in Srinagar city, the authorities have decided that ward officers shall be provided extra thermal foggers and petrol driver sprayers in addition to the equipment already provided.

