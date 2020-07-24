J&K govt to pay July salary to employees before Eid

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered payment of July salary to its employees before Eid-ul-Adha.
An order issued by Financial Commissioner, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that salary bills for the month of July shall be presented in treasuries on July 29 for advance payment of the salary for the said month.
This year’s Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated on August 1.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered payment of July salary to its employees before Eid-ul-Adha.