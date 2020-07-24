J&K COVID-19 toll nears 300 as a dozen die in last 24 hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported twelve deaths related to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 297 on Friday.

As many as eleven out of the 12 deaths took place in Kashmir valley while as one death took place in Jammu where an Assistant Sub Inspector in Indian Reserve Police succumbed to the disease as per officials.

The 58-year-old ASI from Gandhi Nagar was admitted at the isolation ward of GMC Jammu on 22 July, a day after he tested positive for the disease.

He was suffering from diabetes mellitus besides being COVID-19 positive and remained on oxygen after admission, a senior doctor at GMC said.

Back home in Kashmir, officials said that 5 of the eleven deaths in valley were reported from Srinagar, while two victims each were from Baramulla and Anantnag besides one each from Shopian, and Ganderbal districts.

They said a 65-year-old woman from Sopore died at SMHS hospital, couple of days after she was admitted to the hospital. “She was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, HTN and T2DM,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

He said that another COVID-19 patient, a 65-year-old from Khanyar Srinagar also died at the hospital.

Another 65-year-old man from Maharaj Gunj Srinagar having bilateral pneumonia died at the SMHS hospital as per officials.

They said they patient was admitted on July 22 and came out to be COVID-19 subsequently adding that he died this morning.

A 75-year-old man from Saderbal Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, three days after he was admitted to the hospital, officials said.

A senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital said that the septuagenarian was having multiple problems and had tested positive after he was admitted to the hospital on July 21.

The patient died on Friday morning, the doctor said.

Another 70-year-old male from Rainawari died at CD hospital here. Sources said that he was brought to casualty with breathing problem at 12:35 pm Friday adding his pulse and BP was not recordable meaning he was brought dead.

An official at SKIMS Bemina said that a 75-year-old lady from Peerbagh Srinagar died at the facility today.

The woman was admitted on July 14 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, a 65-year-old woman from Malaknag area of Anantnag having underlying ailments such as Rheumatoid arthritis, pneumonia and hypertension” died due to COVID-19, two days after she was admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag.

Also an 80-year-old woman from Sarnal Anantnag with multiple underlying ailments died at the GMC. She was admitted to the hospital on July 19.

Besides, a 50-year-old woman from Tangmarg and 60-year-old woman from Dub Ganderbal died at SKIMS Soura.

Regarding the woman from Ganderbal, sources said, she was admitted in Ward 1A on July 18 and was suffering from hypertension, pnemonia with ARDs and died due cardio pulmonary arrest.

With the fresh disease-related deaths, the COVID-19 toll in Kashmir has reached 276 while 21 patients have died in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 82 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (62), Kulgam (26), Anantnag (21), twenty each in Shopian and Budgam, 16 each in Pulwama and Kupwara, Jammu(13), five each in Bandipora and Ganderbal, two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua. (GNS)

