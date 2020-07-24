4 Srinagar residents among 9 fatalities

718 new cases, 50 of them CRPF personnel

Srinagar: Nine more people died of Covid-19 on Thursday while 718 new cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of deaths related to Covid-19 in J&K have now reached 282 and the number of total cases detected is 16,429.

Among the fatalities was a 60-year-old man from Kerala.

Among the new cases, 601 were reported from Kashmir which include 50 CRPF personnel. From Jammu, 117 cases were reported.

The deaths included of a 57-year-old male from Firdous Abad Batamallo Srinagar, a 55-year-old male from Nawakadal Srinagar, a 52-year-old woman from Zonimar Srinagar, a 46-year old woman from Gazriyal Kupwara, a 60-year old non local resident, a 70-year old lady from Uri Baramulla and a 40-year-old from Chinkral Mohalla, Habba Kadal, Srinagar.

A SKIMS official said that the man from Firdousabad was admitted on July 10 and the man from Nawakadal was admitted on July 13. Both of them died at SKIMS on Thursday.

“A woman from Zonimar was admitted on 22 July while as a woman from Gazriyal was admitted on 20 July and was tested positive on Thursday after her death,” he added.

An official from Baramulla said that a 70-year-old dialysis patient from Uri died of Covid and multiple ailments.

As per the official data, Srinagar has reported 158 new cases in the past 24 hours, Baramulla 29, Kulgam 106, Shopian 109, Anantnag 33, Kupwara 32, Pulwama 56, Budgam 34, Bandipora 42, Ganderbal 2, Jammu 47, Kathua 8, Rajouri 15, Udhampur 7, Ramban 20, Samba 5, Doda 4, Poonch 5, Kishtwar 2 and Reasi 4.

A number of fresh cases were confirmed at SKIMS viral diagnostic laboratory.

The fresh CRPF cases include a male (age 42) from 110 Bn Crpf Lethpura Pulwama, eleven males (ages 40, 52, 55, 41, 33, 35, 45, 32, 40, 36, 42) from Hq/ 130 Bn Crpf Awantipora Pulwama, male (38) from South Kashmir Ops Range Awantipora Pulwama, twelve males (38, 51, 23, 40, 37, 51, 53, 41, 29, 34, 31, 52) from 130 Bn Crpf Awantipora Pulwama, male (53) from C/130 Bn Crpf Awantipora Pulwama, male (49) from E/117 Crpf Jawahar Nagar Srg, male (42) from Hq/117 Crpf Jawahar Nagar Srg, twenty two males (49, 39, 37, 35, 38, 36, 33, 57, 56, 41, 30, 32, 33, 37, 30, 28, 34, 39, 44, 25, 24, 49) from 43 Bn Crpf DPL Budgam.

The new Srinagar cases include female (52) from Zoonimar, female (50) from Natipora, two males (35, 35) from HMT, male (40) from Zakura, male (48) from Buchpora, female (33) and male (37) from Hazratbal, male (45) from Habakadal, male (45) from Bahlopora, female (60) from Lawapora, two males (52, 50) from Khanyar, male (35) from Zakura, female (26) from Buchpora, two males (60, 19) from Khanyar, male (25) from Elahibagh, female (36) from Botakadal, two males (65, 37) from Ahmed Nagar, male (49) from Daresgkadal, male (37) from Rainawari, female (48) from Srinagar, male (70) from Peerbagh.

