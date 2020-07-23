J&K COVID-19 toll rises to 279 as 53-year-old Srinagar man dies at SKIMS

Srinagar: A 53-year-old an employee of Jal Shakti Department, died at SKIMS Soura after testing positive for COVID-19 taking the disease toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 279.

The deceased was a resident of Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar as per officials.

With these deaths, 259 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far due to the COVID-19.

Srinagar district with 75 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (58), Kulgam (26), 19 each in Shopian and Anantnag, Budgam (20), fifteen each in Pulwama and Kupwara, Jammu(12), Bandipora (7), Ganderbal (5), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua. (GNS)

