COVID-19: SKIMS, Jammu, Srinagar GMCs to get Rs 5 crore each to reinforce infrastructure

Srinagar: Amid spike in COVID-19 infections, the J&K government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 15 Crore under SDRF for SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura and Government Medical Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu to augment the infrastructure for the disease management.

The decision was taken in the State Executive Committee meeting headed by the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

Officials said that Rs 5 crore eachhas been sanctioned under SDRF for SKIMS, GMC Jammu, and GMC Srinagar.

They said the amount will be utilised for setting up of additional testing labs, equipment, for PPEs and other COVID containment efforts.

“The amount sanctioned is over and above funds provided to Health department,” officials added. (KNO)

