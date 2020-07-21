CS directs officials to devise flood management, mitigation plans immediately

SRINAGAR:Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Monday chaired a meeting of officers to review flood preparation and response mechanism in place in Kashmir.Addressing the meeting, he stressed on maintaining fool proof preparation and effective response mechanism to deal with any eventuality that may arise due to a flood like situation. In this regard, he called upon Divisional Administration to devise flood management and mitigation plans immediately. Subrahmanyam also impressed upon the officers to take proactive measures to augment effective flood preparation and response and ensure that works are completed in time for prompt flood response. He gave directions on raising of embankments at all vulnerable spots, dredging of flood channels and stocking of sand bags, besides making proper arrangements to mobilise men and machinery in time of any exigency.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to strengthen the flood control room and properly equip it for prompt relief and rescue operations.While reviewing pace of execution of flood management related works, the Chief Secretary directed timely completion of work on Sharief-abad and Naidkhai bridges. Regarding rescue and relief measures, he directed the concerned to increase intake capacity of evacuation centres/ rescue shelters and ensure therein the availability of tents, standby power, fuel, and essential supplies including ration, drinking water, masks, sanitizers and personal hygiene facilities/products. Additionally, stationing of special teams of doctors and paramedics at all vulnerable areas was also stressed upon.

Further, SMC was directed to conduct a cleanliness drive in the entire Srinagar city for immediate de-clogging of all drains, besides installing solar powered high mast lights in all flood prone areas for the hassle-free evacuation during floods. SDRF was instructed to ensure training of personnel for prompt response during floods. “Rescue teams should be in high level of preparedness through regular mock drills and duty rosters of officials should be prepared beforehand”, Chief Secretary said.Regarding protection of important installations like telephone exchanges, instructions were issued for relocation of critical equipment and technical infrastructure so as to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity during flood like exigencies.The Chief Secretary directed the use of an advance warning system for issuing weather alerts and disseminating evacuation and flood related information through Radio/TV.The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Chief Engineer I&FC, Director Metrology Department, Joint Commissioner SMC, ADC Srinagar and officers of other concerned departments.

