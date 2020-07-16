Teenager hangs self to death in Bandipora

Srinagar: A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Lawaypora village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

An Official said the family members immediately rushed him to district hospital Bandipora where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

His body has been handed over to his family members for last rites after completing legal formalities, he added.

He further said that a case under relevant sections of laws has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, data available with KNO revealed that in the last 37 days, 14 persons including two soldiers ended their lives by committing suicides in Kashmir Division. (KNO)

