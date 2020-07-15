Municipal Committee vice-president from BJP abducted, ‘rescued’

Baramulla :Vice-president of the Municipal Committee (MC) Watergam in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district, Mehraj ud din Malla, was kidnapped by unknown men on Wednesday morning from outside his home.

Sources said that Malla, a resident of village Marazigund in Watergam, was walking on the road outside his home when a white-colour car stopped near him. Some persons came out of the car and talked to him for some time, then bundled him inside the car and sped away.

Sources said the cell phone of Malla was spotted lying on the road. It may have been thrown away by his kidnappers.

Soon after the incident, teams of police, CRPF and army reached the spot and launched a hunt to nab the kidnappers.

In the evening, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS, “The person has been rescued by police.” He declined to divulge further details.

A police official told GNS that details would be revealed after Malla’s “interrogation”.

Malla is the son of senior BJP member Gulam Mohammad Malla, who joined the BJP in 2012. Since then, father and son have both been associated with BJP and Malla was elected vice president of Municipal Committee Watergam in 2018.

Soon after Malla’s abduction, his daughter in a video massage had appealed to the kidnappers to release her father.

“We don’t know if he was kidnapped, but if anyone has kidnapped my father, please release him. We have no one else than our father,” his daughter said in the video message

