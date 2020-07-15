J&K BJP chief tests positive; Singh, Madhav in self-quarantine

Srinagar: J&K chief of Bharatiya Janata Party Ravinder Raina on Tuesday reported Covid-19 positive after his return from Kashmir to Jammu.

Raina announced this on Twitter in the afternoon saying that he had tested positive . He had arrived in the Valley along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav to express condolences with the family of Wasim Bari in Bandipora on July 12. Bari along with his father and brother were killed outside their home last week in Bandipora.

Shortly after the announcement, Raina was shifted to Narayana Hospital in Katra for treatment.

Later, both Singh and Madhav announced on Twitter they are going into self-quarantine.

“Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today after receiving the news about Corona positive test of J&K BJP President, Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied him from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July, “ Singh tweeted.

Madhav also took to Twitter saying he was quarantining himself for a few days.

“I tested -ve for Corona 4 times during travel in the last 2 weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure the safety of me n others,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP J&K Spokesperson, Altaf Thakur and BJP Youth vice president, Aijaz Hussain, who also had accompanied Raina to Bari’s house too announced later in the evening that they were going into self-quarantine.

Thakur said that he had gone into self-quarantine from 6 pm Tuesday and asked people not to visit his house for some time.

Hussain said he “will follow the Standards of Procedures (SOPs) and would abide by them in letter and spirit”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print