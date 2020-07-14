India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh with 28,498 fresh cases; death toll climbs to 23,727

New Delhi: With 28,498 fresh cases recorded in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally sprinted past nine lakh on Tuesday, just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed.

Of the total instances of the infection, the number of recoveries stood at 5,71,459, leaving 3,11,565 cases active. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

“Thus, around 63.02 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The march of coronavirus infection in the country has picked up pace with the number of cases increasing by more than 26,000 for the fifth consecutive day. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and just 56 days more to go past the nine-lakh mark.

Of the 553 deaths reported in 24 hours, 193 are from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 66 from Tamil Nadu, 40 from Delhi, 37 from Andhra Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 21 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Bihar, 15 from Rajasthan, 10 each from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana has reported nine fatalities followed by Jammu and Kashmir eight, Haryana seven, Odisha six, Punjab five, Jharkhand and Goa three each, Kerala and Uttarakhand two each, while Assam and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have recorded one death each.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,20,92,503 swab samples have been tested up to July 13 of which 2,86,247 were tested on Monday.

Of the total deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 10,482 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,411 deaths, Gujarat 2,055, Tamil Nadu 2,032, West Bengal 956, Uttar Pradesh 955, Karnataka 757, Madhya Pradesh 663 and Rajasthan 525.

So far, 365 people have died of COVID-19 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh each, 308 in Haryana, 204 in Punjab, 187 in Jammu and Kashmir, 160 in Bihar, 70 in Odisha, 49 in Uttarakhand, 36 in Assam, and 33 in Kerala and Jharkhand each.

Chhattisgarh has registered 19 deaths, Puducherry 18, Goa 17, Himachal Pradesh 11, Chandigarh eight, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura two and Ladakh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported one fatality each.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,60,924 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,42,798, Delhi at 1,13,740, Gujarat at 42,722, Karnataka at 41,581, Uttar Pradesh at 38,130 and Telangana at 36,221.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 31,448 in West Bengal, 31,103 in Andhra Pradesh, 24,936 in Rajasthan, 21,894 in Haryana and 18,207 in Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar has instances of 17,959 infections, Assam 16,806, Odisha 13,737, and Jammu and Kashmir 10,827 cases. Punjab has reported 8,178 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 8,322 cases.

A total of 4,217 people have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 3,898 in Jharkhand, 3,608 in Uttarakhand, 2,583 in Goa, 2,080 in Tripura, 1,626 in Manipur, 1,468 in Puducherry, 1,243 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,093 in Ladakh. Nagaland has recorded 845 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh 588 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 495 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 387 cases, Meghalaya 318, Mizoram 233, Sikkim has registered 192 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded 166 cases.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said, adding that 2,179 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

