DPS Srinagar shines in CBSE Class XII results

Asma Shakeel tops with 98.20% followed by Madiha with 97.60% , Maira with 97.20%

Srinagar: Delhi Public School Srinagar continued its successful legacy by attaining a 100% result in the CBSE Class 12th results declared today. Of the 268 candidates who appeared in the examination, 82% scored more than 80%, while 30% scored more than 91%. The three toppers in order of merit are: Asma Shakeel (98.2%), Madiha (97.6%) and Maira Fatima Simnani (97.2%). Each of them credited the school for their success.

Speaking on the role of the school, Asma said “The School gave me a platform to hone and refine my potential. It provided me the requisite exposure to not only excel academically, but also to excel at co-curricular activities like debating.” Madiha echoed her, and said “My teachers guided me throughout the year. Even when the school was closed after August, my teachers were just a call away at any hour.” Maira Fatima also credited the school for her success saying “The school instilled in me the confidence to believe in myself and my potential. I owe my success to my teachers”.

The parents too expressed their gratitude to the school. Speaking on the role of the school, a parent said, “The school has always gone an extra step in providing my child a holistic education. Throughout my child’s education, each teacher took a keen interest in her education and development even when the situation was not conducive to education”.

Pertinently, the school has been at the forefront of adopting digital education to minimize loss of education in response to the shut-downs. In the previous academic year, the school compensated for the loss of school time by ensuring special pre-recorded lectures and study material reached the students. Moreover, the school has relied on a dedicated digital resources and Google classes along with offline multimedia content to ensure that the students don’t suffer from want of schooling.

In yet another achievement, Asma Shakeel got a 100% scholarship to Georgetown University, Qatar as well as the very highly competitive and prized South Asia Excellence Award from Nottingham University, England. The Excellence Award worth 6500 Euros is awarded to only two candidates out of more than 70,000 applicants.

Congratulating the students on their stellar success, the Principal Alistair A Freese said “The results prove beyond doubt that the school stands head and shoulders above others in quest of its excellence. Congratulations to all.” The Chairman Vijay Dhar also extended his congratulations and said “The children have done the whole school proud and proven that trying circumstances can’t defeat the combined will and dedicated effort of students and teachers. I dedicate this success to the school’s never say die attitude in the face of adversity”

