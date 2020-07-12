Veteran Kashmir actor Shadi Lal Kaul passes away

Srinagar: Veteran Kashmiri television comedian and actor, Shadi Lal Kaul passed away in the wee hours of Sunday, his family confirmed.

Kaul’s son, Vijay S Kaul made the announcement on the former’s facebook account saying his father breathed his last at 2:45 am this morning.

“After the most difficult week fighting to survive my loving dad Mr Shadi Lal Kaul has passed away. He breathed his last today morning @2: 45am.Family friends has stayed by his side caring for him. We held his hands and walked with him to the end, ” Vijay wrote.

Kaul was reportedly admitted at a Jammu hospital and had not been keeping well lately.

There had been rumours about his passing away earlier this week also, which Vijay refuted on social media.

Hailing from Srinagar’s downtown area, Kaul was best known for his comedy on television, but established himself as a seasoned television actor across different roles over the years and enjoyed mass following in the valley for his talent.

