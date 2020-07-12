Dr Owais Ahmad is new DC Bandipora, Dr Bashir Ahmad Lone VC SDA

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered transfers and postings in the civil administration.
As per order issued by the General Administration Department, Vikas Kundal, currently serving as Additional Chief Executive Officer Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar and holding additional charges of Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, MD/CEO Jammu Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and Srinagar Mass Transit Corporation has been transferred and posted as Managing Director J&K Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) relieving M Raju Secretary to the Government Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of the additional charge.
Kundal shall however hold the additional charges of MD/CEO of the Srinagar and Jammu Mass Rapid Transit Corporation till further orders.
Owais Ahmad awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Bandipora relieving Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora of the additional charge of the post.
Dr Bashir Ahmad Lone, Additional Secretary Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority. He shall also hold the additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer Metropolitan Regulatory Authority Srinagar till further orders.
Dr Arvind Karwani, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Enforcement Kathua headquarted in Lakhanpur has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the government Home Department.
Sanjay Gupta Deputy Commissioner Taxes Enforcement Samba shall hold the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner Taxes Enforcement Kathua headquarted in Kathua till further orders.
