Sopore, Pattan markets closed for 2 days to carry extensive fumigation

BARAMULLA: The authorities here in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district ordered closure of markets in Sopore and Pattan areas for next two days as the authorities are going to carry out fumigation in the areas.
An order passed by the district magistrate Baramulla on Friday said that,
“In order to conduct the massive fumigation at markets within the Municipal limits of Sopore town, Pattan town. Singapora, Palhallam and Hyderbeigh, it is hereby ordered that all the shops, commercial, financial establishments/vendors shall remain closed on 11th and 12h of July 2020″.
“During these two days, Municipal Council Sopore shall conduct fumigation as well as cleaning, sanitation of all the business/financial establishment public places and government offices within Sopore town. Besides Municipal Committee Pattan in coordination with BDO Pattan/Singhpora shall conduct the same in the Pattan town and markets in Singhpora, Palhallan and Hyderbeigh”, the order copy reads.
