Srinagar: Two militants were killed at LoC in Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

They said the militants while trying to sneak into this part of LoC were challenged, but they fired upon the Army triggering an exchange of firing, during which two militants were killed they said.

Meanwhile searches in the area were still going on as this report was being filed. (GNS)

