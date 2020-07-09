Youth killed during scuffle over land dispute in south Kashmir’s Kokarnag

Srinagar: A youth was killed during a scuffle over a land dispute in Vailoo area of Kokarnag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday morning.

A police official said that members of two families had a confrontation in early morning hours over a piece of land near DPS Vailoo in which a youth was killed.

He identified the deceased as Ishfaq Ahmad son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, a resident of Gohan Vailoo saying that the youth died on the spot.

The official said that a police party from nearby police post was rushed to the spot and they have taken body into their possession for further formalities.

He said that further investigation into the matter has been initiated. (KNO)

