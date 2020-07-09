4th COVID-19 related death of the day in Kashmir takes J&K toll to 153

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley on Thursday reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 153.

Officials said that a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam died at SKIMS Bemina after testing positive for the disease.

The sexagenarian was referred from Kulgam and died this afternoon, Dr Shifa Deva, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said.

“Having breathlessness, she was admitted at around 7 p.m. on July 8. She was having pneumonia besides other underlying ailments such as hypertension,” Dr Deva said.

Another 70-year-old COVID-19 positive women from Pulwama districts respectively died at SMHS hospital Srinagar here with MS of the hospital, Dr Choudhary said she was having multiple ailments including bilateral pneumonia. She was admitted on July 6 and died today, he added.

Earlier in the day two more women ine each from Baramulla and Srinagar died after testing COVID-19.

With these deaths, 139 people in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (14), Anantnag (12), Budgam (11), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

