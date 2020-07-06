Srinagar lawyer gets Chevening scholarship to study human rights

Srinagar: Hasnain Khawja, 25, from Srinagar has earned the distinction of being awarded the fully funded Chevening scholarship. The scholarship is a UK government’s global scholarship programme to which thousands of people from all around the world apply every year.

The scholarship offers ‘future leaders’ an opportunity to pursue a fully-funded one year master’s programme in any subject in any university in the UK.

Hasnain, a practising lawyer at J&K High Court, was chosen from a pool of 70,000 applicants from across 170 countries. He is now a proud recipient of the scholarship along with 1,400 other students from across the world. He would now proceed to study LLM in Human Rights from Queen Mary University.

Hailing from Bemina area of Srinagar, Hasnain has pursued an integrated law degree from the University of Kashmir and is a 2019 graduate. He also has set up a non-profit organisation, SAAYA, in 2015. The organisation works for educational uplift of students of financially backward and minority communities and has influenced the lives of about 3,000 students.

Hasnain has also been part of several social initiatives.

Hasnain credited his parents, university teachers and friends for his success.

