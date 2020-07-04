Beheaded body fished out from Jhelum in Bandipora’s Sumbal

Bandipora: An unidentified body with legs and head chopped was recovered from Jhelum river at Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday morning.

The body was spotted by locals, who later informed the concerned police station.

An official said the body was without legs and head and has been taken to nearby hospital for a post mortem.

He said that the identity of the victim couldn’t be assertained as the body is without head adding that medical experts were being consulted to identify the body.

(KNO)

