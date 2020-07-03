J&K govt orders suspension of class work at universities, colleges till July 31

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir on Friday ordered suspension of class work at universities and colleges till July 31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

An order issued in this regard by Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Aprvez Rohella asked teachers, researchers and non-teaching staff to work from home and utilize the time for online education, academic and other activities as per the academic calendar.

The order further said that all the staff shall remain available for any other special duty during this period as and when requisitioned by the Principal concerned/ Administration.

The Friday’s order has been issued in pursuance to the Unlock 2 guidelines notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently.

