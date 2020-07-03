Gunfight erupts in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: Gunfight breaks out between militants and forces in Malla Bagh area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thrusday evening.
A joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Malla Bagh.
As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.
A senior Police officer also confirmed to GNS about the exchange of firing between militants and forces in Malla Bagh area.
